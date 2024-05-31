De Brito: Let’s seize the moment

Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito hopes that Philippine volleyball stakeholders will take advantage of the momentum gained by the team’s success in the recently concluded 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup.

The Filipinas made history with the country’s first-ever podium finish in an AVC event in 63 years despite fielding a hastily assembled squad composed mostly of young but dedicated players.

Alas Pilipinas defeated Australia, 25-23, 25-15, 25-7, to salvage a hard-earned bronze medal Wednesday witnessed by a jampacked crowd at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“Hopefully, they don’t take too long, like this one, [for the next medal],” the Brazilian tactician said.

De Brito has underscored the big role of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation leadership in maintaining an efficient and long-term national team program.

The effort of Alas Pilipinas to spark a volleyball renaissance should not be wasted.

“So, if we give a good program, if we keep bringing the young guys, mixing with the older players that we have here, I think, you know, we don’t have to wait too much (for another medal),” De Brito said.

“The last thing is, work, work, work hard, and trust.”

De Brito, whose contract will expire on 30 June, credited his wards for heeding the call despite limited time to prepare and rising above adversities.

Alas Pilipinas swept its four outings in the group stage on its way to the semifinals. Despite a sorry loss to the eventual runner-up Kazakhstan in the Final Four, the host squad regrouped to claim bronze.

Veteran setter Jia Morado-De Guzman was named Best Setter while young winger Angel Canino had an impressive performance throughout the tournament despite playing in a converted position to bag the Best Opposite Spiker honor.

“Really, I’m happy and I’m grateful. I have no words to express how happy I am and also, not for myself only, I told these guys in the beginning, that they deserve a lot. They really deserve it,” De Brito said.

“They fight every single day since they are really young to make history here. And now history has been made because of them. Because they trusted themselves.”

Men’s national team coach Sergio Veloso will take over the reins from compatriot De Brito according to PNVF national team chief Tonyboy Liao. Italian Angiolino Frigoni will be handling the men’s squad.

However, PNVF announced earlier that it appealed to FIVB for De Brito’s contract extension since he’s already been assigned to Chinese Taipei under the FIVB Empowerment program.

But despite the coaching shakeup, Alas Pilipinas’ future looks bright as PNVF has announced that it will keep its roster intact with the inclusion of other youngbloods Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon and Casiey Dongallo in the pool.

A friendly match against South Korea is already set for 7 June as part of its prep-up for the country’s hosting of the FIVB Challenger Cup from 4 to 7 July and the Southeast Asian V-League in July and August.