Convicted Trump: Trial rigged

Former United States president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called his trial rigged and a disgrace on Thursday after a jury convicted him for falsifying business documents in his New York hush-money trial.

“This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt,” Trump told reporters after exiting the court room, according to CNN.

The 77-year-old self-described political prisoner defiantly told reporters, “We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man.”

“The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people,” he added, referring to the November election that he expects to win by beating Democrat rival President Joe Biden.

A 12-man jury found him guilty on each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, when her claim to have had sex with him could have proved fatal to his campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Trump has denied any sexual encounter with Daniels, but did not testify in his own defense. His lawyers argued that any payments made to the performer were entirely legal.

The first former US president to be ever convicted of a crime was released without bail and his lawyer said they will appeal the verdict.

He also is not barred from continuing his battle to unseat Biden — even in the unlikely event he goes to prison.

Trump could in theory be sentenced to four years behind bars for each count but is more likely to receive probation.

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for 11 July, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is due to receive the party’s formal nomination.

Trump, who made his name as a brash real estate mogul before a stunning ascent to the nation’s highest office in the 2016 election, most likely faces probation, because he is a first-time convict.

Early Friday the Republican was scheduled to make public remarks from his signature New York property, Trump Tower.