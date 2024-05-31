Cebu to host nat’l weightlifting tilt

The search for future Hidilyn Diaz is on as the 2024 Smart National Weightlifting Championships kicks off at the SM Seaside in Cebu City on 10 June.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said no less than Diaz as well as Olympic-bound athletes in Elreen Ando and John Fabuar Ceniza of Cebu and Vanessa Sarno of Bohol will be around to fire up the athletes who will vie for slots in the national team that will compete in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in November.

Diaz, who is also a product of the national open and other talent identification events, failed to qualify for the Summer Games but her presence will still be greatly appreciated by the young lifters who are also dreaming of bringing pride and glory to the country.

On the other hand, it’s going to be the final appearance of Ando, Ceniza and Sarno before they fly to France for an intensive one-month training in Metz from 7 to 10 August before embarking on the world’s biggest and most prestigious athletic conclave.

“We are hosting the event to discover new talents who will soon represent the country in major international events,” said Puentevella, who drew the solid support of the Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia since two of the three Olympians came from their province.

“I believe that staging events like this will lead to a stronger national squad that will give us stronger representation in future Olympic Games in Los Angeles and Brisbane.”