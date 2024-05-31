CEB launching Kaoshiung sale

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Thursday a plan to expand its international network by launching flights between Manila and Kaohsiung with its signature discount Piso sale, allowing more travelers to visit the harbor-side parks and urban landscapes of southern Taiwan’s largest city.

According to CEB, the Manila-Kaohsiung flights will operate three times a week starting 16 August 2024.

Kaohsiung will be CEB’s second destination in Taiwan, providing travelers with an economical option to visit Taiwan. CEB also operates twice-daily flights to Taipei, Taiwan’s capital and economic center.

Starting from 30 May to 13 June, CEB tourists can book flights to Kaohsiung for as little as P1 one-way, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel periods are 16 August to 25 October.

Tour great city

“We are thrilled to announce direct flights to the great city of Kaohsiung. With customers’ increased desire to travel to new places, we hope that this launch will inspire them to add another destination to their schedule or tick off one they’ve been wanting to see,” Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer, said.

CEB’s Manila-Kaohsiung flights allow travelers to cruise along the city’s famous Love River, learn about Hakka culture in Meinong, and visit the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts. This city is ideal for nature enthusiasts and those who value diverse cultures and unique antiques.