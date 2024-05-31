Bong Go inspires hope, compassion during Nueva Vizcaya, Caloocan visits

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, 29 May, in Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya, excitement filled the air at a local schoolyard as the community gathered for the arrival of a very special visitor and his whole team.

Originally organized to assist displaced workers, the event quickly transformed into a heartwarming occasion that profoundly impacted the life of a young dreamer.

As Senator Christopher "Bong" Go arrived and was met with warm greetings from the crowd, he immediately spotted 9-year-old Japeth Gamson from Sitio Tawang in Barangay Besong. Japeth was keenly watching the activities. But what caught the Senator's attention was that the child was barefoot.

The first thing that Japeth --- namesake of an elite Philippine basketball player --- uttered was that he, like Senator Go, is an avid fan of the sport. But never in his life did he have his own ball, let alone a pair of basketball shoes.

That day, he was given a fighting chance.

“Kapag may mga batang tulad ni Japeth na may pangarap, tungkulin natin na bigyan sila ng pag-asa at mga oportunidad na magtagumpay," Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, stated, as he personally handed Japeth a new pair of shoes. Japeth beamed with joy and gratitude.

“Ang kailangan nila, hindi lang tulong, kundi isang fighting chance para makabangon at maging champion sa buhay,” he added, reflecting on his belief that somewhere, lying dormant in communities nationwide, a future Filipino elite athlete is waiting for an opportunity to be known.

Mr. Malasakit's advocacy for resilience and empowerment through sports continued the next day in Caloocan City during a relief activity for displaced workers. While the main focus of the visit was to provide aid, Senator Kuya Bong Go, an athlete himself, could not resist the chance for a scrimmage when he saw local youth playing basketball, some even barefoot.

He spontaneously joined in, turning the aid distribution into a lively sports engagement. This gesture not only delighted the children but also offered them encouragement and joy in challenging times.

He distributed basketballs and shoes, much like the previous day in Kayapa, reaffirming his belief in sports as a catalyst for youth development and community bonding.

"Bilang isang tagapagtaguyod ng malasakit sa sports, nais nating palakasin ang diwa ng ating mga kabataan sa pamamagitan ng sports. Ang bawat bola at sapatos na ating ipinamamahagi ay hindi lamang tulong, kundi hakbang patungo sa pagkamit ng kanilang mga pangarap," Go remarked.

Go’s initiatives in Kayapa and Caloocan are part of a broader commitment to supporting sports as a means for youth development across the nation. He has been a staunch advocate for sports education, having authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City.

This institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel both academically and athletically.

Moreover, Go's legislative efforts include the filing and principal sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, combining grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development. The bill already passed final reading in the Senate.

Go, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission, also expressed intent to provide financial support in the amount of P200,000 to each qualified player and coaching staff of the Philippine women’s volleyball team, Alas Pilipinas, who won bronze at the recently concluded 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup held at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila.

The senator witnessed both the semi-final match of the Filipina spikers against Kazakhstan and their third-place match against Australia.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, na ang bisyo ay magserbisyo, patuloy tayong magbibigay ng suporta sa ating mga atleta at aspiring athletes upang walang Pilipinong mapag-iiwanan sa ating paglalakbay patungo sa isang mas maganda at mas malakas na Pilipinas,” affirmed the senator.