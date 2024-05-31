ArenaPlus backs RunRio in support of first pride run

ArenaPlus, your 24/7 sports betting app, showed its support for the LGBTQIA+ community’s efforts toward pursuing equality during the RUNRIO press conference about the first Pride Run 2024 held at Lugang Cafe, SM Megamall last May 29, 2024.

The RUNRIO press conference saw ArenaPlus standing alongside other advocates of inclusivity and wellness, particularly Pantay Chairperson Thysz Estrada, LoveYourselfPH Executive Director Ronivin Pagtakhan, RunRio President and CEO Rio de la Cruz, SM Supermalls SVP for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin, BingoPlus Foundation Executive Director Angela Camins Wieneke, and Metro Manila Pride Organization Community Engagement and Management Co-Lead Ashley Jaye Milag. As a co-presentor of Pride Run 2024, ArenaPlus also gave away brand merchandise to those present at the conference.

Pride Run 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 22, 2024 at SM Mall of Asia. Runners, both casual and serious, have the option to join one of three categories for the event: 3K, 5K, and 10K. Attendees will be given Pride Run singlettes for the event and special finisher’s medals. Anyone unable to physically take part also have the opportunity to join a virtual race instead. Additionally, queer artists and drag queens will be providing music and entertainment during the event’s evening awarding ceremonies.

As a brand focused on making sports and entertainment more accessible to the Filipinos, ArenaPlus understands the importance of advocating for safe spaces where everyone can be themselves without hesitation. RUNRIO’s Pride Run 2024 aligns with the brand’s dedication to inclusivity, community, and wellness. The steadfast commitment ArenaPlus has for making sports and entertainment relevant and inclusive expands to a broader reach as it unhesitatingly stands with a community that has always championed a more open environment for everyone.

DigiPlus is the fastest-growing digital entertainment company in the country. It operates the country’s leading digital platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, PeryaGame, Tongits+, and BingoPlus Poker, with more to come. ArenaPlus, the leading sports betting app that provides various sports live streaming in the Philippines, serving as the leading sports entertainment gateway of Filipinos. For more information, visit: www.arenaplus.net.