A new fleet arrives

Shell Fleet Solutions recently launched its collaboration with Cartrack in the Philippines. Through the first-of-its-kind collaboration, both partners will leverage their respective expertise in vehicle and fuel insights to offer businesses a holistic view of their drivers’ vehicle and automated fuelling analytics, ultimately helping them achieve operational efficiencies.

Effective fleet management requires access to fresh and granular data. Collecting, harnessing, and deriving insights from these data is a complex and time-consuming process, which can, at times, feel overwhelming for businesses. This collaboration between Shell and Cartrack will make it easier for businesses to identify issues quickly and effectively, and to use Shell Fleet Insights to optimize their fleet’s management. Shell Fleet Insights is a unique integrated package that combines Shell Card transaction data with Cartrack’s vehicle data. Through tight integration between Shell and Cartrack, it offers connected insights and enables businesses to make informed decision-making across your operations.

The collaboration between the two companies offers businesses numerous benefits, such as:

1. Leverage custom insights on their fleet’s performance and efficiency, enabling them to take faster and more effective business decisions

2. Access a cost-effective, one-stop-shop integrated platform that combines vehicle and fuel card analytics in an easy-to-use interface;

3. Optimize the fleet’s running costs and identify opportunities to accelerate the path to decarbonization;

4. Provide assistance to detect and prevent fuel fraud while ensuring full legal and HR compliance; and gain greater insights into drivers’ behaviour, highlighting potential risks that can be addressed to help keep drivers safer.

Chris Alli, head of Shell Fleet Solutions for the Philippines, said, “We are committed to providing our customers with everything they need to keep fleet management as simple and smart as possible, so that they can focus on the things that matter the most to them, running their business. We know how important insights are to help fleet decision-makers uncover relevant and actionable insights that can inform their business decisions. That is why we’re delighted to be joining forces with Cartrack, to provide our customers an even more seamless and advanced data analytics system that supports their fleet management goals — whether that’s driving their decarbonization strategy or identifying operational opportunities.”

Shell Fleet Solutions is a global leader in mobility solutions and a trusted fleet card partner in the Philippines for 24 years now. It offers a range of mobility solutions for professional fleets of all sizes, from light commercial vehicles to heavy duty transport. Its Accelerate to Zero program brings together a full range of services and products in a tailored program to meet business fleet’s specific decarbonization needs. This latest collaboration will feed into the program, making it easier to bring together advanced data-gathering, analytics, and benchmarking tools to help fleet decision-makers uncover relevant and actionable insights that can inform their decarbonization strategy.

Emphasizing the significance of the partnership, Rogerio Calisto, Asia regional manager for Cartrack, stated, “Based on our extensive experience globally and across various industries, we have recognized the value of a unified solution for businesses to effectively optimize their operations. Through our strategic partnership with Shell, we are proud to offer a solution for streamlined fuel and fleet management within a singular platform for companies operating in the Philippines. Together with Shell, we are dedicated to empowering businesses with invaluable insights, helping them to navigate their responsibilities with confidence and clarity. Our goal is to use the latest technology to help businesses be more innovative, meet their business goals, and run more efficiently. Together we are driving customers further into the future with automation that quickly makes essential benefits to businesses.”

For more information on Shell Fleet Solutions: https://www.shell.com.ph/business-customers/shell-fleet-card.html. For more information on Cartrack: https://www.cartrack.com.ph/.