SM Supermalls partners with RunRio to launch First Pride Run

During the evening’s awarding ceremonies, queer artists and drag queens will provide top notch music and entertainment, and it’s a guarantee that this awarding event will break out into a wonderful party.

Pride Run 2024 is also being supported by DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through ArenaPlus and BingoPlus Foundation, in their efforts to provide accessible healthcare to various communities. Additional event partners include LoveYourselfPH, Pantay Inc., and Metro Manila Pride Organization.