Senators back AI, deepfakes ban in polls

At least two senators backed a proposal of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to disallow the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology in campaign materials for the 2025 midterm elections.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said that “AI is just a technological advancement to spread lies” as he backed the recent recommendation of Comelec chairperson George Garcia to the en banc to ban the use of AI and deepfakes during election campaigns.

“Falsehoods and lies should have no place in our democratic processes. It is clear that those who use it have no good intentions, except for personal interest,” Revilla said.

Senator Imee Marcos, who chairs the chamber’s committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation, also welcomed Garcia’s proposal.

“However, I am not certain if the Comelec, or any government agency for that matter, presently has the capability to efficiently and timely detect the use of AI and deepfakes,” Marcos said.

In a memorandum dated 28 May, Garcia warned of the potential abuse of AI and deepfake technologies in campaign materials, such as videos, audio, or other media forms, as they “may amount to the fraudulent misrepresentation of candidates.”