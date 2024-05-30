Ruivivar pays it forward

Filipino-American Levi Ruivivar, one of four gymnasts representing the Philippines in the Paris Olympics, is lending a helping hand to the development of the sport in the country.

The 18-year-old gymnast, who will be enrolling at Stanford University, donated leotards that she used to up-and-coming gymnasts during simple rites at the MVPSF Gymnastics Center on Thursday in Intramuros, Manila.

“I just want to give as much to them because they are the future of Philippine gymnastics and I came here because I want to inspire them and that was a part of my journey as an athlete: To give back to the younger generation is amazing and If I can help them in any way in their journey, it’s just an honor to be part of their journey,” Ruivivar said in her first visit in the Philippines.

Ruivivar will be joined by US National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 champion Aleah Finnegan, 11th Senior Women Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships gold medalist Emma Malabuyo and two-time world champion Carlos Yulo on the stacked squad to Paris.

“That’s one of the main reasons why I came here to the Philippines. I want to connect with the younger generation of athletes, especially the younger generation of Filipina athletes so that’s why I gave them my old leotards from when I was younger.”

“I hope when they wear them, they remember why they are doing this sport,” she said.

“I also want to come back to the Philippines sometime after the Olympics to do some clinics with them. Teach them a little bit and teach them some technical gymnastics because I enjoy coaching and I would like to give any kind of advice I had that I took with me in my gymnastics career.”

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino told DAILY TRIBUNE he is excited over the prospects of a medal that rush in gymnastics in Paris once the Summer Games open on 26 July.

“We’re very excited. I’m sure that a medal will be won here in gymnastics,” Tolentino said.