Public cautioned vs ‘WILD’ diseases

The Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday cautioned the public against the emergence of water-borne and food diseases, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis, and dengue or “WILD” diseases during the rainy season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday declared the official start of the rain season in the country.

Water-borne

and food diseases

According to the DoH, water-borne and food diseases are generally caused by eating or drinking food-contaminated bacteria, parasites, or viruses.

As floods are common during rainy months, it may cause disruption and breakdown of water districts and sewage disposal systems, leaks, or rupture of underground pipelines and storage tanks leading to water contamination.

Contaminated water can cause the following illness: acute gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis A, dysenteries and amoebiasis.

To prevent water-borne and food diseases, the DoH advised the public to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing or eating food and after attending a sick person.

The health department also reminded to clean all utensils, equipment, and surfaces before and after cooking; thoroughly wash/cook all meat, seafood, and vegetables; and eat food that has been properly prepared.

The DoH said that drinking safe water is also a must, noting that drinking water from lakes, rivers, springs, ponds, streams, or shallow wells is not safe.

Influenza-like illnesses

Due to the changing weather accompanied by the influx of people in public places, various diseases such as influenza is also spreading, the DoH noted.

According to the World Health Organization, influenza-like illness (ILI) is an infection accompanied by a fever of at least 38°C and a cough that lasts for 10 days.

Symptoms of ILI may include sore throat, cold, headache, chills, body aches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

ILI can be passed through droplets from cough from the infected person, touching contaminated items, as well as touching the mouth, nose, and eyes.