Phl, U.S. soldiers upskill through ‘Salaknib’

The Philippine Army is currently conducting joint training exercises with the US Army Pacific in the second phase of this year’s “Salaknib” program.

Brig. Gen. Danilo Benavides, Philippine Army Exercises Control Group head, emphasized the importance of Salaknib in supporting the Army’s shift from internal security to territorial defense.

“Salaknib aligns with the implementation of the comprehensive archipelagic defense concept,” Benavides said in an interview, adding that the exercises provide opportunities for the troops to acquire essential skills.

These skills include familiarity with new combat technologies and weapons systems, as well as improved decision-making by key ground leaders during bilateral combat drills.

Benavides said the second phase of Salaknib, which began on 11 May, focuses on large-scale troop deployments in jungle environments.

He noted that the exercise involves 1,695 Filipino soldiers and 1,644 American troopers undergoing various tactical scenarios, culminating in a final battle period on 10 June.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force is preparing to participate in the upcoming “Pitch Black” exercises to be hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force in Darwin, Australia, next month.