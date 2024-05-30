P4.5-M illegal drugs found in abandoned parcels

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported that on Wednesday afternoon, 29 May, the BOC Port of NAIA (BOC-NAIA) and NAIA PDEA-IADITG discovered more than P4.5 million worth of illegal drugs in eight abandoned parcels from California and Canada at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) at NAIA Complex in Pasay City.

According to the BOC-NAIA, the eight abandoned parcels were sent by different senders from California and consigned to different individuals in Metro Manila, Cavite, and San Pedro, Laguna.

Seven of the eight abandoned parcels contained disposable vape cartridges of cannabis oil that were misdeclared by the senders as Pokemon cards, NBA cards, trading cards, and jewelry worth more than P20,160.

However, the last parcel was declared gift but it contained a total of 3,232 grams of kush or high-grade marijuana, with an estimated value of P4,524,800.

Officials are currently conducting a thorough investigation into this matter to identify the individuals responsible for the smuggling attempt of illegal drugs into the country.