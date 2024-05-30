MAP backs Meralco franchise renewal

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) threw its support behind the renewal of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco’s) congressional franchise, citing the company’s commitment to green energy and customer programs.

In a statement on Thursday, MAP president Rene Almendras and MAP energy committee chairperson Ruth Owen lauded Meralco’s efforts in promoting renewable energy through programs aligned with the Renewable Energy Act of 2008.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda has filed House Bill 9793 which seeks to renew Meralco’s franchise, which is expiring in 2028, for another 25 years.

Meralco’s franchise area boasts a significant 64-percent share of the Green Energy Option Program’s total energy consumption, MAP said in a statement.

It said the company prioritizes empowering its customers, leading the way in customer choice programs under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act with a 65-percent participation rate and facilitating the installation of RE systems for over 7,000 customers.

MAP also acknowledged Meralco’s technological advancements, highlighting its large-scale smart meter program providing prepaid electricity service and its time-of-use program allowing customers to save on electricity costs.

Cutting-edge solutions

The group emphasized Meralco’s responsiveness to businesses, particularly high power-demanding companies and its adoption of cutting edge solutions like microgrid technology.

Meralco prioritizes operational efficiency and resiliency, consistently improves its system loss, and achieves a rate below the mandated cap and ranking among the lowest nationwide, the group said.

A report by the Independent Energy Consultants (IEC) confirmed the reasonableness of Meralco’s rates, particularly distribution rates, MAP added.

MAP pointed out that Meralco’s focus on efficiency translates to cost savings for consumers. It noted the company’s near 100-percent electrification rate within its franchise area and its social responsibility programs, such as the Lifeline Rate Program that offers discounts to low-income customers and senior citizens.

The business group also recognized Meralco’s contributions beyond its service area, citing its support of electric cooperatives during natural disasters and its collaboration with the government on infrastructure projects like the “Build, Build, Build” program.