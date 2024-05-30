IRONKIDS gears up for Subic adventure

The future of Philippine triathlon will have the chance to showcase their skills in a

non-timed race focused on fun and participation when the Choco Hero IRONKIDS is held on 8 June in Subic Bay.

Open to kids aged 6 to 15, the swim-bike-run features various categories. Participants in the 13-15 age group will tackle a 250-meter swim, 6-kilometer bike and 2km run race. Younger age brackets include 11-12 (200m swim, 4km bike and 1.5km run), 9-10 (150m swim, 4km bike and 1.5km run), and 6-8 (and 100m swim, 2km bike and 1km run).

Adding to the weekend’s excitement is the relay competition, with mixed team categories for ages 11-15 (200m swim, 4km bike and 1.5km run) and 6-10 (100m swim, 2km bike and 1km run).

“This event goes beyond competition; it’s about providing exposure for these enthusiastic kids,” Princess Galura, regional director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group, said.

“We are proud to nurture the future stars of Philippine triathlon.”

The IRONKIDS, which serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Century Tuna full-distance IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay on 9 June, has long complemented the IRONMAN series, nurturing talent and promoting an active lifestyle among children, fostering values like discipline and sportsmanship while curbing gadget addiction.

Meanwhile, registration for the main events, the full IM PH and the IM 70.3, is also open, expecting a surge of participants as the final list-up week approaches.