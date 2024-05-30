In good company at the George Washington Charity Ball

True to these words, the American Association of the Philippines (AAP) always makes for great company at its annual ball, along with its esteemed guests. We were dressed to the nines for an evening of excellent food and company at the Manila Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel Manila.

Five-star entertainment kept the good times rolling with acts from here and abroad. Singer-songwriter icon Jose Mari Chan, R&B star Radha and the sensational Yen Victoria filled the night with good tunes. My favorite of all was Prince Ronnie Love from The Temptations who sang my favorite song, “My Girl!” It always brings a smile to my face.

The honorees of the night were some outstanding individuals and institutions whose impact on the country and community was recognized through the Profiles in Excellence Awards. Plus, event partner and sponsor United Airlines awarded a lucky AAP Trustee with two roundtrip tickets from Manila to USA. So lucky!

Thank you to the AAP for never failing to foster community, and for continuing to serve others on their mission. Looking forward to be a part of next year’s ball and more fruitful initiatives to come. Cheers!