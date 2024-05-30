DoST, DMW boost jobs collaboration

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their collaboration in providing innovation-based solutions for the sustainable reintegration of overseas Filipino workers (OFW), as well as supporting their families in establishing science and technology-based enterprises.

Under the Innovations of the Filipinos Working Distantly from the Philippines (iFWD PH) program, the DoST will provide technical and financial support to returning OFWs and those who plan to put up their own technology-based businesses.

“One of our programs is to provide for our fellow OFWs, and this iFWD PH program helps those who want to return, those who have already returned, or their family members who want to start a business,” DoST chief Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. said in a joint 2024 iFWD PH and Science FoodFest press conference in Binondo, Manila.

“We have business training for six weeks with the help of what we call technology entrepreneurs. When they pass the training, the next part is making a proposal for their business and how science and technology will be integrated into their business,” he said.

Solidum said that once their business proposal passes and the DoST thinks it will be profitable, they will provide “50-50” funding.