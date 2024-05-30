DoJ awaiting Teves deportation

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano lV yesterday said Timor-Leste’s (TL) Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has endorsed to its Court of Appeals (CA) the request of the Philippine government to extradite former Negros Oriental congressman and designated terrorist Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. to the country.

The expelled solon will be facing trial for several murder cases and other criminal offenses including the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in 4 March 2023.

Clavano though asked the public for more patience as the government has no control over how and when Timor-Leste’s CA will decide on the government’s request.

He said that if the CA of TL see that their request is legitimate and all the supporting documents are attached, they will grant it.

“We are confident because all requirements are attached. All clarifications of the government of Timor-Leste are addressed by the legal division of the DoJ,” Clavano said.

Thus, the Philippine side is just awaiting for the formal and official announcement that the case has already been decided on.

Authorities have arrested Teves two months ago in Dili, Timor-Leste while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

His arrest came three weeks after the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) placed him on its red notice system and his passport cancelled by a trial court in Manila.

Clavano expressed optimism that the Timor-Leste’s CA would be able to decide on the request within the next few weeks.

Aside from the murder of Degamo, Teves and along with several other individuals have also been charged in connection with several other killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.