DHSUD cites growing private sector confidence to PBBM's 'Pambansang Pabahay'

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday cited the growing private sector confidence to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar acknowledged the entry of Megawide Construction Corporation to the 4PH project in Imus City, Cavite as a clear manifestation of the private sector’s confidence to the government’s housing program.

"Nakakataba ng puso ang tiwalang nakukuha ng 4PH sa ating pribadong sektor. This clearly shows that we are on the right track in addressing the country’s housing need," Secretary Acuzar said.

On Tuesday, Secretary Acuzar joined Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula and Megawide CEO Edgar Saavedra in breaking ground for a 4PH project in Barangay Malagasang 1-G.

The said project, composed of mid-rise condominium buildings, will be developed by PH1 World Developers (PH1WD) – the real estate arm of Megawide.

A five-tower, 1,100-unit mid-rise residential community is set to rise inside a 1.7-hectare property. Located at the heart of one of Cavite’s sprawling districts and a mere 400 meters from the New Imus City Hall in Barangay Malagasang 1-G, the future development is expected to offer convenience, accessibility, and mobility, not to mention the exciting opportunities it presents.

“The participation of reputable private contractors, like Megawide, is key to the success of 4PH as the program is anchored on tapping private funds for the development of government housing, "Secretary Acuzar said.

"It will significantly contribute to the current administration’s objective of addressing the country’s housing need by providing Filipino families with safe, decent and affordable housing in sustainable communities,” he added.

Based on the contract, PH1WD will be the project owner and oversee the entire development process while engineering and infrastructure company Megawide will undertake the construction, as soon as the necessary permits and clearances are secured.

For his part, PH1 World Developers (PH1WD) General Manager for Horizontal Development Eric Gregor Tan said, “public-private sector collaboration of these kinds are very encouraging, especially those focusing on underserved segments, such as housing. We believe that this residential development will benefit both Imuseños in the immediate locality and potential residents from Southern Tagalog and Metro Manila.”

Mayor Advincula, meanwhile, expressed conviction that the project is a vote of confidence for the City of Imus.

“For PH1 to bring their quality of development to this 4PH project and the guidance of DSHUD demonstrates a seal of approval to our city’s ongoing progress and future prospects,” he noted.

PH1WD is a subsidiary of engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Megawide, a consistent partner of the Philippine government in infrastructure projects such as the 10,000 public classroom units under the Public-School Infrastructure Project, the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Mactan Cebu International Airport and the construction of Clark International Airport.

The 4PH has already been rolled out and implemented in other areas around the country. Secretary Acuzar indicated that cooperation among major stakeholders – the host LGU, the national government through the DSHUD, and the private sector developers – will be critical in replicating this model in more vicinities and is the key to addressing the country’s housing backlog.