Photos

DARK CLOUDS HANGING OVER US

LOOK: Clouds are slowly covering the Manila skyline on Wednesday afternoon, 29 May 2024. PAGASA on Wednesday declared the onset of the rainy season: "The occurrence of scattered rain showers, frequent thunderstorms, the passage of Typhoon 'Aghon,' and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) over the past few days have brought significant rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas, signifying the start of the rainy season in the country." | via Yummie Dingding