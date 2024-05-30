Braz slapped with 16-month suspension

PARIS, France (AFP) — Brazil’s 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz will not be able to attempt to regain his title in Paris this year having been banned for 16 months for doping on Tuesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

“The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned Rio 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz for 16 months for the presence of ostarine glucuronide,” read an AIU statement.

The 30-year-old who served as the training partner of Filipino Ernest John Obiena under the watchful eyes of coach Vitaly Petrov had protested his innocence saying that he had consumed it “through sports supplements containing the banned substance.”

Braz — who took bronze in the

Covid-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago — has gotten off lightly as the AIU had sought a four-year ban “contending in particular that he was ‘reckless’ and acted with ‘indirect intent.’”

His lawyers said in a statement they had appealed the decision, in order to overturn the sanction or further reduce the period of ineligibility, so that Braz can “freely participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

They, however, described the reduced ban as “extremely positive.”

The AIU has said it will consider appealing the shortened period of ineligibility.

“Athletes from Brazil, including Mr. Braz, have been specifically educated about the dangers surrounding the use of supplements from compound pharmacies in Brazil,” AIU head Brett Clothier said.

“This has occurred via AIU online forums and AIU athlete advisory notices. In the light of these very clear warnings, it is disappointing to be dealing with such a case.”

The Disciplinary Tribunal ruled that, while Braz had been “personally informed” about the high risk of contamination involved in using the supplements and had consequently “ignored this risk,” he was not deemed to have manifestly disregarded the risk because he had relied on his medical team for advice.

A majority of the panel determined he was not at “significant fault or negligence.”

Braz, who was provisionally suspended by the AIU on 28 July 2023 after returning a positive result following an in-competition test at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on 2 July, will be barred from competing until 27 November 2024.