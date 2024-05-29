TOQUE OF THE TOWN

Since my pioneering hotel days in the early 1970s, a tried-and-tested formula existed whenever we staged an authentic and genuine food festival: An invitation is extended to the resident chef from the featured country to organize, supervise and eventually train their local counterparts.

However, the Manila Hotel, inaugurated in 1912 and home of kings and emperors, icons and tycoons, innovators and trendsetters, celebrities and personalities, broke the sacred mold on their latest culinary foray!

Executive chef Konrad Walter, a Swiss citizen and a resident of the Philippines for 31 years, and his culinary team were confident to launch the Pampanga Food Festival at the Cafe Ilang-Ilang.

They may have tasted these well-loved delicacies in reunions and fiestas, perhaps the kitchen brigade may have even been influenced by local festive fare. After all, Pampanga is the culinary capital of the nation and their gastronomical approach is wildly popular!

The spread highlighted the duck stew, kalderetang bibi; the Filipino-style paella, bringhe; the classic sipo egg; the stuffed frogs, betuteng tukag; and the evergreen staple, sisig! Oh, and did we mention the long queues for the abodong balut? For sweet ending, consider tibok-tibok with fresh carabao milk and topped with the coconut milk-based latik. Another options is the sticky rice cake, kalame duman.

We were curious, so we searched for the toque-bearing Swiss behind it all. We had the opportunity to have a brief chat.

Young Konrad began a life in the kitchen at age 10, when he would assist his mother to create desserts on weekends. And during the holiday season, he assisted to bake cookies and gingerbread.