Singapore transitioning to new leadership, policy direction may be tempered

SINGAPORE — Expectations for significant changes in policy direction in Singapore may be tempered as Singapore transitions to a new prime minister, according to Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Medardo Antonio Macaraig.

In an interview with the media delegation, Macaraig said Singapore's new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to continue existing policies made by his predecessor, former PM Lee Hsien Loong.

Macaraig quoted Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, who visited Manila and said, "there won't be much changes" in Singapore's policies.

According to the Ambassador, this is because the Singaporean government has studied and implemented its programs thoroughly.

"Singapore plans very thoroughly sometimes for a very considerable amount of time," Macaraig said.

"There is not much expectation that there will be many changes in the foreign policy and in the other policies of Singapore," he added.

Macaraig pointed out that despite the change in leadership, the cabinet of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is practically the same as the cabinet of former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, indicating continuity in policy direction.

While some management changes are expected, such as former PM Lee becoming senior minister and Minister Gan replacing Prime Minister Wong as deputy prime minister, Ambassador Macaraig believes that "essentially, it's business as usual."

He expressed confidence that Singapore will continue its current foreign policy and other key policies.

In the same media interview, Macaraig said the Singaporean government has expressed satisfaction following the confirmation of former Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s visit to the country this week after the latter's state visit in Brunei.

"Of course, they were happy," Macaraig said.

He highlighted that it was former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who had extended the invitation to President Marcos to be the keynote speaker at the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue on 30 May.

The ambassador noted that while Singapore was pleased, he believes that the Philippines is even more jubilant about the visit.