SB19’s Josh Cullen opens new season of ‘Myx Hits Different’

SB19 member Josh Cullen tackles his hardships after debuting as a soloist while also balancing his commitment to his group in the pilot episode of Myx Hits Different Season 3.

Cullen performed his solo tracks “Pakiusap Lang” and “‘Yoko Na” with Al James. He also shared his perspective on debuting as a solo artist which he described as “hard but fulfilling.”

“It’s not an easy responsibility because I really try to give all my efforts with the group and at the same time doing an extra activity like this. It’s like having multiple jobs; it’s hard but fulfilling,” he said.

The new season takes viewers into a deep dive to the world of P-pop and how it impacted the landscape of Filipino music. Various local pop soloists and groups such as SB19’s Pablo with Josue, Press Hit Play, Dione, 1st one, Yara, BGYO and Bini are set to grace the show.

“The P-pop phenomenon is beginning to take center stage. Just a few years ago, only curious listeners casually tuned in to P-pop artists. Today, they have giant multi-ethnic fan bases around the world who identify not only with their music but with what they represent. It’s also refreshing for these P-pop music artists not only to be extremely talented but also to project values and positive messages to their fans with their music,” said Nino Llanera, Myx global head of Content and Programming.

MYX Hits Different airs on Myx’s YouTube channel every Wednesday, 7 p.m., with replays on Myx (SKYcable channel 23 and Cignal channel 150) every Saturday, 8:30 p.m.