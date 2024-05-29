Public warned on ill-effects of e-cigarettes, vape products

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday warned the public against the ill effects of e-cigarettes and vape products.

The DOH made the statement after a recent medical case report highlighted the severe health risks associated with vaping.

In the case documented by the group of Dr. Margarita Isabel Fernandez, published in the journal Respirology Case Reports, a 22-year-old Filipino with no prior health issues suffered a fatal heart attack, following severe lung injury possibly attributed to his daily vape use.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with a severe chest pain, difficulty in breathing, and experienced a heart attack caused by blockages in his two major arteries.

The patient also developed a serious lung condition known as e-cigarette or vaping-use-associated lung injury (EVALI).

Further examination showed severe pneumonia-like symptoms in the lungs, but no infections were detected.

Doctors performed an emergency procedure to open the blocked heart artery, but, despite their efforts, the patient's condition worsened.

The patient developed respiratory failure, requiring mechanical ventilation, and passed away three days after admission.

"This tragic case underscores that e-cigarettes or vape products are not a safer smoking alternative as it endangers individuals, especially young people," the DOH stressed.

"Growing evidence suggests that it can cause significant harm to multiple body systems," it added.

The Health department reiterated that chemicals in e-cigarettes can damage the heart and lungs, leading to conditions like heart attacks and EVALI.

"E-cigarettes and Vaping are not a safe alternative to smoking. Usok pa rin yan (It's still smoke). May this tragic case serve as a stark reminder of their serious health risks. We urge everyone, especially the youth, not to believe the false advertisements that vaping is a safer smoking alternative, and to make informed decisions to protect their health," DOH Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said.

"The DOH remains committed to educating the public about the dangers of vaping, and advocating for stricter regulations on these harmful products towards a Bagong Pilipinas kung saan Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (a new Philippines where every life is important)," Herbosa added.

Vaping, Herbosa stressed, can increase the risk of heart attacks, even in young and otherwise healthy individuals.

The Health secretary underscored that EVALI is a serious condition linked to vaping, characterized by severe lung inflammation and damage, noting that the harmful effects of vaping are not limited to the lungs and heart but can impact overall health.