PSE sees substantial increase in capital market investors 

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. has reported a rise in the number of Filipinos engaging in capital market investments primarily due to the GStocks PH platform — a user-friendly platform that has revolutionized stock trading.

Based on the PSE’s annual Stock Market Investor Profile report, there were a total of 1,906,019 stock market accounts as of end-2023, higher by 11.3 percent or 193,285 accounts from 1,712,734 accounts in 2022.

The PSE reported that the surge in online accounts was primarily driven by the GStocksPH platform, leading to a significant increase in new accounts.

As a result, online accounts took up 80 percent of all stock market accounts. By the end of 2023, there were 1,525,768 online accounts, representing a 21.2 percent or 266,861 account increase compared to the previous year.

“Giving e-wallet holders direct access to the stock market is instrumental in our drive to increase retail investor participation in the market,” PSE president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon said on Wednesday.

“PSE’s partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers to conduct learning sessions on financial literacy and stock investing for overseas filipino workers and their families is another initiative that can potentially boost the number of retail investors in the stock market once this program is fully implemented,” he added.