Pag-IBIG Fund’s LPOW at FL’s LAB for All in Subic

The Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center served as venue for Pag-IBIG Fund’s roll out of its Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels (LPOW) during the LAB for All caravan of government services, an initiative of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos held last 21 May 2024.

Some 4,000 residents of Zambales’ 1st district residents were the first beneficiaries of said LAB for All caravan.

LAB, which stands for Laboratoryo at Gamot para sa Lahat, was initiated by the First Lady in partnership with the Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the host local government unit, and the private sector.

Not just medical services

In her message at the event in Subic, the First Lady highlighted the administration’s commitment to bring government closer to the people. “If you notice, our LAB for All program is not just about providing medical services; its about giving services from other government agencies,” she said.

Mrs. Araneta-Marcos also expressed her gratitude to those present at the event, including government officials, private sector partners, healthcare workers and volunteers for their hard work and commitment for the caravan.

For his part, Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said LAB for All embodies the government’s commitment to making essential services accessible to all Filipinos.

Improving quality of life

“This underscores the administration’s dedication to improving the quality of life of every citizen by ensuring equitable access to health services tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas kung saan Bawat Buhay Mahalaga,” Herbosa said.

The LAB for All Caravan offered various medical services, including laboratory tests, dental care, ECGs, surgeries, obstetrics and gynecology, and ophthalmology.

Likewise, free medicines, health screenings, assessments and pregnancy-related services were also provided.

One of those who showed up at the LAB for All caravan was 56-year-old Wilfredo Gallardo from Subic town who expressed his gratitude for the free medical assistance and medicines that he received for his hypertension.

“I would like to thank very much our First Lady Liza Marcos and our President Bongbong Marcos for helping the poor like us,” Gallardo said.

Cash assistance

At the caravan, some 2,300 residents in Zambales province were given cash assistance by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

According to DSWD Field Office III social worker officer Reiner Grospe, the recipients included those who were sick. “After they got free consultations from the LAB for All partner doctors, they were given financial for their medical needs,” he said.

Apart from the cash assistance, beneficiaries also received family food packs.

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta said the First Lady’s LAB for All caravan of services has the agency’s full support.

“We are happy to continue participating in future Lab for All deployments. Our LPOW is prepared to mobilize nationwide. As Lingkod Pag-IBIG, we are committed to ensuring our members feel the warmth of Pag-IBIG through our programs and services, wherever they may be,” Acosta said.