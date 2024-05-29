Muntinlupa turns over 34 motorcycles, 10 ambulances to barangay, city offices

The city government of Muntinlupa has turned over 34 motorcycles and 10 ambulances to barangays and city offices on Tuesday, 29 May.

Mayor Rufino "Ruffy" Biazon led the turnover ceremony at Muntinlupa Sports Complex and was attended by barangay chairpersons.

According to the local government, 34 'Honda Click 125' motorcycles were distributed to various city departments such as the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), Colegio de Muntinlupa, and Community Affairs and Development Office.

Meanwhile, 9 ambulances equipped with basic life support, emergency supplies and medical equipment, high quality blinkers, and sirens were given to all barangays of the city.

The 10th ambulance was given to the city's Department of Disaster Reduction and Management (DDRM).

According to Biazon, the ambulances will be used for emergency response of the barangays while the motorcycles will be used for city employees who are on field.

"Ang purpose nito ay para sa emergency response, itong mga ambulance at yung mga motorcycle naman yung mga performance ng nga functions ng iba-ibang mga opisina (The purpose of these ambulance is for emergency response and the motorcycles are for performing the tasks and functions of various city offices)," Biazon said.

"Yung Business Permits and Licensing [Office], yung ating veterinary office, may mga inspectors, sila na gagamit nito (The Business Permits and Licensing [Office], our veterinary office, they have inspectors, they will use it)," he added.

The local chief executive added that the respective barangays will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the emergency vehicles while the city covers the maintenance and operating costs of the motorcycles.