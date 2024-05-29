WORLD

Melinda Gates donates $1B for women’s issues

(FILES) Co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation Melinda Gates arrives for a meeting with French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 1, 2021. Philanthropist Melinda French Gates, who was previously married to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, said on May 28, 2024 that she was giving $1 billion to people and organizations working to promote women's issues.
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Philanthropist Melinda French Gates, who was previously married to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, said Tuesday she was giving $1 billion to people and organizations working to promote women’s issues.

“As part of the $1 billion in new funding I’m committing to these efforts, I have begun directing new grants through my organization, Pivotal, to groups working in the United States to protect the rights of women and advance their power and influence,” Gates said in her announcement.

“These include the National Women’s Law Center, the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Center for Reproductive Rights.”

Gates said she had also selected a dozen people to receive a $20-million grant that they could distribute as they see fit.

