Juvenile Hawksbill turtle rescued

MORONG, Bataan — A juvenile Hawksbill sea turtle was rescued by the Sagip Pawikan Sitio Fuerte Association in front of the Bonito 2 Resort in Barangay Poblacion of this town on Tuesday evening.

According to Mharlo Mendoza, a Sagip Volunteer, the juvenile sea turtle was rescued by members of the Sagip Pawikan as it was being swept away by strong waves while entangled in a nylon net in the aforementioned area.

The sea turtle was then taken to the Sagip Pawikan Sitio Fuerte Hatchery as Sagip president Arnold Mendoza cut the entangled nylon net from the reptile. Mharlo said that the sea turtle is strong despite having minor injuries, prompting them to release the animal the following day.

GN Power Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Superintendent Joseph Paolo Mendoza said that the release of the juvenile sea turtle was conducted on the morning of Wednesday at the same area where it was found.

Coal plant company GNPD is the sponsor of the Sagip Pawikan Sitio Fuerte in this town and has been at the forefront in Morong during the battle for the preservation of the species here. “Morong is where most sea turtles come to lay their eggs, so it is only right that we focus our attention here in this town,” Mendoza said.