Jobs galore as Clark eyes aerospace hub

CLARK Freeport Zone – The development of the civil aviation complex inside this Freeport as the country’s future aerospace hub is set to generate thousands of aviation-related jobs.

This was the statement made by Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) president Arrey Perez during the recent 9th International Aerospace Innovation Forum organized by Aéro Montréal and the Québec government held in Canada.

Speaking before 1,700 participants from 19 different countries, and 145 speakers, Arrey said that this endeavor will position the country as a key player in the global aerospace industry. The official conducted 800 business meetings during the two-day event.

He added, “Clark in the Philippines is a very viable and attractive hub for foreign investors from the aerospace industry and those who are looking for strategic partners able to address the growing necessity for aviation jobs to meet current demands and future expansions.”

“In our business meetings in Québec with top aerospace and technology industry players, we have pitched Clark’s marketability and encouraged global aerospace companies to establish facilities here (at Clark) to serve the Asia region and global market,” Perez added.

Some of the global aerospace companies that can invest at the Clark aviation complex include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firms, aerospace manufacturers, fixed based operators, business aviation companies, original equipment makers, cargo airlines, logistics companies, regional and international airlines and training organizations.

Aéro Montréal is Québec’s cluster of key leaders in the aerospace sector, while Québec is the world’s third largest center of aerospace manufacturing.

Clark International Airport and the aviation complex currently host aerospace investors such as MRO giant SIA Engineering, which maintains airframes, Hong Kong’s Metrojet Ltd. which takes care of business jets, and Lufthansa Technik which will soon construct new hangars in Clark, along with global cargo leaders UPS, DHL and FedEx.

“The Philippines’ aerospace sector may strategically begin with industry upgrade, starting with reputable and comprehensive pilot training programs, along with skills training in components and assembly manufacturing, and then expanding into production engineering, procurement and distribution,” Perez said.