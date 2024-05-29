Go promotes welfare of elderly

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit team aided impoverished senior citizens in Binangonan, Rizal, last Tuesday, showing his constant commitment to assisting the Filipino people in their recovery especially those belonging to vulnerable sectors.

Known as Mr. Malasakit, Go acknowledged the role of the elderly and their significant contributions to each family and their communities while underscoring the government’s responsibility to support them, particularly those of the underprivileged.

He highlighted the Filipino cultural value of caring for the elderly, stating that giving back to senior citizens is a gesture aligned with Filipino traditions.

Last 28 February, Republic Act No. 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. which Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Go emphasized the government’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of senior citizens to Philippine society. “The amendments to the Centenarian Act reflect our dedication to honor the longevity and contributions of our elderly,” Go remarked.

The law also aims to acknowledge the longevity of Filipinos living healthy and active lifestyles, expanding the benefits to include those reaching significant milestones before becoming centenarians.

Senator Go previously co-authored RA 11916, an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act. “Our senior citizens deserve better support, and we are committed to ensuring their welfare through legislative measures,” he added.