Filipino seafarers safe after Houthi rebels attack ship — DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reported that 13 Filipino crew members onboard a bulk carrier are safe after Houthi rebels attacked the vessel on Tuesday, 28 May.

According to the shipping company's local manning agency (LMA), the ship sustained damages from four missiles launched by Houthi rebels.

The vessel was traversing the Yemeni coast near Hodeidah when the attack happened.

Apart from the Filipino seafarers, a Ukrainian seaman was also among the crew members onboard.

The DMW has yet to reveal the name of the vessel but it is reportedly continuing its voyage to its next port of call.

Meanwhile, the DMW said it is communicating with the shipping and manning agencies of the Filipino seafarers to monitor their safety and condition.

The agency is also contacting the families of the crew member to provide assistance.

The LMA has reported the incident to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Houthi rebels have been carrying out campaigns against international ships since November 2023.

According to the group, it is their way of supporting Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

On April, the DMW issued an advisory prohibiting the deployment of seafarers in "high-risk areas" (HRAs) and "war-like zones" (WLZs) as determined by the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) and the International Bargaining Forum (IBF).

Filipino seafarers are not allowed to work on passengers and cruise ships that are set to sail through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Five more areas considered as having "war-like" conditions were added to the IBF list.

These are off the mainland Yemeni coast, including all ports and excluding the Maritime Security Transit Corridor (MSTC) in its entirety; the southern section of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with boundary commencing from the Yemeni coast border stretching across to the Eritrea coast; the Sea of Azov and the Strait of Kerch; the Northern Black Sea Region; and all the ports in Ukraine.