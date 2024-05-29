Bongbong tackles WPS in Singapore

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he would address the future strategies for the Philippines and the region in light of current geopolitical challenges during the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue here later this week.

In an interview, Marcos emphasized the significance of the opportunity to shape defense and security policies, particularly concerning the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos also underscored the interconnectedness of regional and global dynamics, noting that the issues at hand extend beyond the Philippines.

“The discussions before focused on the Asia-Pacific, but the West Philippine Sea is very important. It’s so important to international trade that we can say that the stakeholders — the stakeholders are no longer limited to (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Asia, Indo-Pacific,” Marcos said, stressing the global ramifications of regional maritime disputes.

Marcos is expected to outline the Philippines’ stance on legal, geopolitical, and diplomatic issues, offering a comprehensive view of the nation’s approach to ensuring regional stability.

Matters of int’l concern

Given its crucial role in international trade routes, Marcos said the West Philippine Sea’s security and stability are matters of international concern.

“It involves the global economy and so that is why I think the Philippines’ position is going to be important in the decision-making of many of the policymakers around the world,” Marcos said.

The President arrived in Singapore at 4:52 p.m. on Wednesday. He will deliver the keynote address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue on 31 May.

His speech will open the 21st edition of this premier defense summit in Asia.

Previous keynote speakers have included Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

