Altas setting sights on 5-peat

Members of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta offered their triumph to the members of the school community following their victorious performance in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s volleyball tournament.

Altas skipper Louie Ramirez said it has been an honor to represent and bring honor to the school, which had been very supportive in their successful quest for the fourth consecutive NCAA title.

The Altas had risen on top of the NCAA volleyball wars following a masterful conquest of Emilio Aguinaldo College in their best-of-three finals series.

Ramirez emerged as Most Valuable Player (MVP) after leading the Altas to their 14th overall title in 40 years.

“It has been an honor to play and bring glory to the entire Perpetual community. This is all for you,” said Ramirez during their courtesy call to team owner Antonio Tamayo, who also serves as the chairman and chief executive officer of Perpetual.

Ramirez, who won three indoor volleyball titles and a pair of beach volleyball crowns, had already finished his five-year playing eligibility. He, however, will be transferring the leadership to Jefferson Marapoc, who won the MVP in their finals series against the Generals.