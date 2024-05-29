‘Aghon’ affected population now over 50K

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday that more than 50,000 people have been affected by the onslaught of typhoon “Aghon,” the first tropical cyclone in the Philippines this year.

Their latest situation report showed that 16,336 families, or 51,659 persons, were affected, of which 3,878 families, or 14,816 persons, were sheltered inside 185 evacuation centers.

Around 23 families, or 65 people, from the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, were preemptively evacuated, mostly from the Eastern Visayas.

The death toll from the severe storm that battered the Philippines over the weekend has risen to seven, official figures showed Wednesday.

The first storm to hit the country this year made landfall on the central island of Samar late Friday before sweeping northwest to the most populous island of Luzon.

Nearly all the deaths were in Quezon province, near the capital Manila, where three people were killed by falling trees and a baby boy drowned, police told AFP.

NDRRMC’s data on casualties remain unchanged since Tuesday: one fatality in Northern Mindanao and eight recorded injuries — one from Northern Mindanao and seven from the Bicol region.

However, Office of the Civil Defense spokesperson Edgar Posadas said that six people died due to the typhoon, of which only one was confirmed, while the five others are under verification.

Moreover, a total of 38 road sections and one bridge were affected. Of the roads affected, five from CALABAZON are unpassable.

Power interruptions also occurred in 109 localities, of which 80 were already restored.

For water supply, nine cities and municipalities were affected, of which only one area in CALABARZON was interrupted.

A total of 22 houses were also damaged, of which four were irreparable.

The NDRRMC said that P4,124,147.89 worth of assistance has already been extended to the affected population.

The PAGASA weather monitoring forecast shows that typhoon “Aghon” is seen exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday.