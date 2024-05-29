50 Cebu LGUs get cash aid

After the state of calamity declaration, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn F. Garcia announced yesterday of providing P3-million cash assistance for 50 local government units (LGUs) except the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

Garcia urged local chief executives to prioritize the distribution of assistance in the form of food packs and other basic needs, instead of cash assistance to their constituents.

Department of Agriculture 7 (DA-7) executive director Angel Enriquez disclosed that 13,589 farmers were affected by the El Niño.

Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, states the declaration of a state of calamity allows for the release of money for unanticipated expenses resulting from the unfavorable consequences of the calamity.

Based on submitted reports from 44 LGUs, Enriquez said El Niño caused P194 million in damages to crops and livestock production.

Losses among high-value crops reached to P114 million.

Provincial Agriculturist Roldan Saragena said they recorded P179 million worth of damaged crops which affected 13,438 farmers.

He added that damages to fisheries and aquafarms reached to P1.9 million in damages affecting 537 fisherfolks, and P3.9 million in damages to livestock and poultry which affected 414 farmers.

These figures will increase as nine LGUs have recently submitted their reports.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual during his visit to Garcia said prices of basic necessities are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices once a state of calamity is declared in an area.

DTI-7 already implemented a price freeze in Tudela and Toledo City, which declared a state of calamity on 1 and 8 April, respectively.