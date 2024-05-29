3.2-M voters register for 2025 polls

The eligible voters for the May 2025 midterm elections have reached more than 3 million, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The total number of voter applicants reached 3,210,523 as of 28 May, the latest Comelec data showed.

Overall, Calabarzon had the biggest number of processed applications at 568,411.

This is followed by Metro Manila with 463,364; Central Luzon with 372,090; and Central Visayas with 218,329.

The poll body's main office in Intramuros also processed 5,443 applications.

The Comelec will accept new applications until 30 September.

It earlier said that it would no longer extend the voting registration.