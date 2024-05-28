Zambo road link nearly complete

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The ongoing 33-kilometer

Curuan-Sibuco road concreting projects connecting Zamboanga City to Zamboanga del Norte is now 82 percent completed, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported yesterday.

Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said yesterday DPWH has made significant progress in improving road infrastructure in the Zamboanga Peninsula, leading to tangible benefits for residents and motorists.

Sadain said that part of the larger Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project is the concreting projects connecting Zamboanga City to Zamboanga del Norte.

The concreting of the road is financed by a loan agreement between the Government of the Philippines and the Asian Development Bank.

“Progress of this road project with two bridges namely Curuan and Sibuco and under contract with Sino Road and Bridge Group Company Ltd. and M. Abubakar Construction and Engineering Inc. is already at 82 percent having completed the paving of 30.80 kilometers,” Sadain said.