Yee eyes Gagate, Belen, Solomon

Jerry Yee will not hesitate to draft three of the best players in the collegiate ranks when Zus Coffee makes its selection in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League draft.

Yee, the head coach of the Thunderbelles, said he is looking at tapping De La Salle University middle blocker Thea Gagate and National University stars Michaela Belen and Alyssa Solomon should they emerge in the top three of the draft lottery.

For having an inferior record in the previous All-Filipino Conference, Zus Coffee, then known as Strong Group Athletics, was rewarded with 40 percent chances of clinching the top overall pick in the league’s inaugural draft exercise.

Yee said they are determined to compete against reigning champion Creamline, Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo so they will select a proven blocker in Gagate should they win the draft lottery.

“If we want to compete in the Invitational (Conference), in which there will be an import, the best pick would be Thea (Gagate) so that you complete your frontline, plus there would be a playing import who will be the outside hitter,” Yee said after leading College of Saint Benilde to its third straight National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball title.

“If I want to be competitive right away locally, we’ll get (Bella) Belen. She’ll catch the ball, spike, and be someone who has experience leading the group. So, we’ll review it, it’s not yet sure if we’re going to be one or two (in the lottery).”

Although the 6-foot-2 Gagate, Belen, and Solomon have yet to announce their willingness to join the draft, sideliners believe that they will be taken with the first three picks following their impressive performances in the UAAP Season 86.

Belen, in fact, was hailed as Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season while Solomon was named as MVP of the finals in which the Lady Bulldogs downed University of Santo Tomas.

Gagate, of course, played a key role in La Salle’s run in the Final Four.

But Yee stressed that it all depends if Gagate, Belen and Solomon will turn pro.

“It would be nice if she goes pro, and if we would only land in the third spot because we still have a chance to get the fourth pick, which is bad. After the third (pick), I can’t think of anyone. You guys, who do you think the fourth pick should be?” Yee quipped.

“The depth is only up to three spots. We hope not to get lower than three. So, come what may.”

The initial list of the draft applicants will be announced on 14 June. The draft lottery will be conducted on 24 June, while the league’s first-ever Rookie Draft is set on 6 July.

Yee, who formerly coached Farm Fresh, replaced Onyok Getigan as mentor of Strong Group when it finished at the cellar of the recent All-Filipino Conference.