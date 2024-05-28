Wedding guest

Some animals stray into unusual places.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is for cars only, so one motorist was surprised recently to see a pig casually ambling along on the Philippines’ longest sea-crossing bridge.

The motorist recorded the animal with his phone and the video went viral after it was uploaded on social media by Chanix Tatum and shared with GMA Regional TV.

Realizing the danger posed by the stray hog to itself and to the traffic, the motorist immediately reported what he saw to a CCLEX security guard who then alerted highway officials.

The truck transporting pigs was still on the highway connecting Mactan Island through Cordova town to mainland Cebu. It was contacted, leading to the safe recovery of the animal, GMA Regional TV reported.

At a recent wedding in Arizona, USA, a bridesmaid was videotaped dealing with an uninvited guest and the recording went viral on TikTok where it garnered more than a million views.

Several guests were impressed by the bridesmaid and thankful to her for protecting them. The video showed her fearlessly grabbing the slithering snake off the floor by its tail with her bare hands and taking it outside the venue.

The video then showed the woman carefully carrying the snake which was not venomous and walking some distance away where she gently set it free.