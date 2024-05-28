Strong Group to parade McCullough

After a five-year wait, Chris McCullough will be returning to the country to reinforce Strong Group Athletics in the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taipei from 13 to 31 July.

Strong Group president Jacob Lao made the confirmation, saying that the 6-foot-9 American who led San Miguel Beer to the Commissioner’s Cup title in the Philippine Basketball Association, will be returning to serve as their reinforcement in the prestigious invitational event.

He will be joining a potent team that already secured the commitments of Kiefer Ravena, Jordan Heading, and Caelan Tiongson.

‘Not only is it exciting, but I’m also grateful for the opportunity.’

“Hearing the clamor of fans for Chris McCullough in the Philippines is truly heartening, and it’s something we’ve been keenly aware of for quite some time now,” said Lao in a statement.

“His arrival here is not just timely; it’s the culmination of a journey eagerly anticipated by fans. We couldn’t be more thrilled to witness the impact he’ll undoubtedly make.”

For McCullough, the prospect of returning to the Philippines is a deeply gratifying one.

“After so many years, it’s truly surreal to be returning to the country. Even though it’s just for a short while, the experience of flying back, training, and being in the Philippines again is going to be amazing,” said the 29-year-old McCullough, who is also itching to join Gilas Pilipinas in the international arena.

After leading San Miguel to the title, McCullough embarked on a global basketball journey, showcasing his talent across various leagues in Asia, Europe and South America.

He went to Korea to play for Anyang, Lithuania to join Rytas Vilnius, Bahrain to suit up for Al-Ahli, and Puerto Rico where he played for Gigantes de Carolina.

Right now, McCullough plies his trade for the Formosa Dreamers in the P.League+, where he has been instrumental in their success.

Averaging 18.88 points and 12.5 rebounds in the regular season, McCullough has been a driving force for the Dreamers as they advance to the ongoing semifinals.

McCullough said he sees the Jones Cup as an opportunity to not only represent the Philippines but also showcase his skills as he approaches free agency.

“Not only is it exciting, but I’m also grateful for the opportunity. I’m representing the Philippines, and this is essentially like a job interview for me, as other teams will see me perform,” he said.

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu echoed McCullough’s sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for the addition of the seasoned forward to the team.