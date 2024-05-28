Scuttlebutt

‘Powers that be’

More than a week after the dramatic leadership change in the upper chamber of Congress that rocked the nation, the details behind the event remain shrouded in mystery.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who replaced former Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, admitted he had initiated the latter’s ouster.

Escudero, however, chose to keep tight-lipped about the specifics or what prompted his drastic move. Nevertheless, he firmly denied the involvement of Malacañang in the leadership change.

Reflecting on Zubiri’s valedictory address, Escudero’s denial raised questions and suggested an alternative narrative.

In his valedictory speech, the veteran Zubiri hinted that his failure to “follow instructions” from the “powers that be” was the reason he was replaced as the Senate leader.

If it wasn’t the Palace, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the helm, then who exactly are the “powers that be” to whom the ousted Senate president alluded?

According to a reliable source privy to what happened, the change in leadership at the Senate was initiated by a powerful figure outside the chamber who is close to the President.

The reported “powers that be” were allegedly dissatisfied with the ousted Senate leader’s perceived “stubbornness” by stalling the administration’s priority measures, unlike their counterparts in the lower chamber.

Are the “powers that be” really that powerful to unseat a Senate president, who is third in the line of presidential succession?