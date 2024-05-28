Scuttlebutt

‘Powers that be’
More than a week after the dramatic leadership change in the upper chamber of Congress that rocked the nation, the details behind the event remain shrouded in mystery.
Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who replaced former Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, admitted he had initiated the latter’s ouster.
Escudero, however, chose to keep tight-lipped about the specifics or what prompted his drastic move. Nevertheless, he firmly denied the involvement of Malacañang in the leadership change.
Reflecting on Zubiri’s valedictory address, Escudero’s denial raised questions and suggested an alternative narrative.
In his valedictory speech, the veteran Zubiri hinted that his failure to “follow instructions” from the “powers that be” was the reason he was replaced as the Senate leader.
If it wasn’t the Palace, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the helm, then who exactly are the “powers that be” to whom the ousted Senate president alluded?
According to a reliable source privy to what happened, the change in leadership at the Senate was initiated by a powerful figure outside the chamber who is close to the President.
The reported “powers that be” were allegedly dissatisfied with the ousted Senate leader’s perceived “stubbornness” by stalling the administration’s priority measures, unlike their counterparts in the lower chamber.
Are the “powers that be” really that powerful to unseat a Senate president, who is third in the line of presidential succession?
SAFeguarding
the Chinese (2)
The investigation rolls as the elite unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Special Action Force (SAF), was found to be moonlighting as bodyguards for an unnamed POGO-involved Chinese national, specifically seven troopers who were relieved from their posts.
To briefly go back, news broke last week of two male SAF members who were arrested for alarm and scandal after engaging in a fistfight in the exclusive Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City.
A post in the Philippines Defense Forces forum said the two active SAF members were supposedly assigned in Zamboanga City — one to the 52nd Special Action Co. and the other to the 55th Special Action Co. under the 5th Special Action Battalion (SAB).
Investigation uncovered that the two SAF members had been ordered by their battalion commander to serve as security for the unidentified Chinese national who paid a monthly salary of P40,000 each, of which P20,000 would go to the battalion commander.
Administrative charges will reportedly be filed against the SAF members found to be involved in this alleged hanky-panky.
PNP probes
The latest update revealed that PNP Internal Affairs Service Insp. Gen. Brigido Dulay has launched a pre-charge investigation and case buildup for administrative cases to be filed against the battalion commander, company commanders, platoon leaders, and certain enlisted personnel from the SAF 5th SAB involved in the monkey business.
PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has placed the entire SAF under investigation as some reports revealed that aside from the Zamboanga-based 5th SAB, other SAF units were also providing security details to Chinese nationals.
‘Put PCG where they belong’
Thus, said one netizen, the SAF seemingly having great numbers since they can moonlight as bodyguards to Chinese nationals should replace the Philippine Coast Guard in keeping watch over EDSA traffic, especially for those “kamote” drivers, as they are more suited to this being policemen, while the PCG are trained to guard the coast and the ocean, not the highways.