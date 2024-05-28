Riding-in-tandem claims 1

Authorities on Tuesday disclosed that a 31-year-old man was shot and killed, and two bystanders were injured, in a shooting incident in Tondo, Manila on Monday evening.

Police identified the victim as Johnny Rome Tiangco of Hermosa Street, Tondo, who was declared dead on arrival at the Ospital ng Tondo after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Meantime, two bystanders identified as Allen Derick Pascual and a 13-year-old boy, both residents of the area, were also hit by stray bullets. They are currently in stable condition.

According to the Manila Police District’s homicide section, the incident occurred at 6 p.m. in front of a bakery on Hermosa Street.

Two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle fired their guns at Tiangco and witnesses described the suspects as wearing black jackets and pants. They fled the scene after the shooting.

A witness, identified only as alias James, told investigators that he was talking to Tiangco when the suspects arrived and opened fire. Tiangco was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The bystanders were caught in the crossfire and sustained injuries from stray bullets.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting and are reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the suspects.