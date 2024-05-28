Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial spotted in South Korea

Andi Eigenmann shrugs off viral video

of partner Philmar Alipayo

Andi Eigenmann is not about to burst into fits of jealousy as she learned about the viral video of her partner Philmar Alipayo.

Looking unperturbed, Eigenmann addressed the issue which put her partner in a bad light after he was seen talking to a woman.

“He can go out with his friends, go drinking every once in a while, and chat with whomever he wants. No harm in that,” Eigenmann said in a post.

“What’s shameful is purposely posting and editing a video to cause a stir, disturbing the peace of people and dragging them into their negativity, just for some social media attention,” she added.

The content creator whom Alipayo was said to be allegedly flirting with, Crissa Liaging, broke her silence and said: “Huwag niyong lagyan ng isyu ang pag-uusap namin ni philmar wala ako sa kalingkingan ng ganda ni Andi (Don’t make an issue out of my banter with Philmar. I am nowhere near Andi’s beauty).”

Divina Valencia scoffs

at public apology of FAMAS

For veteran actress Divina Valencia, the public apology of FAMAS to Eva Darren is something worth sneering at.

In a social media post, Valencia couldn’t contain her disappointment over the FAMAS apology statement which said that they were not able to locate Darren when her time to be on stage to present an award came, so they hurriedly took a replacement, an upcoming singer.

“Hindi ko matatanggap ang dahilang napakalaking katarantaduhan na hindi makita si Ms. Eva Darren. Isa siya sa mga naunang dumating kasama ang kanyang apat na apo, umasang makikita ang kanilang grandma na papanhik sa stage. This excuse is so narrow. It’s a big BS. Para lang makagawa ng dahilan (I can’t accept the reason that they couldn’t locate Ms. Eva Darren. She was among the earliest to arrive, with her grandchildren who were hoping to see their grandmother on stage. Just to make a reason).”

Valencia recalled they were seated at table 10.

“Hindi ma-locate eh lahat ng mga artistang dumating my upuang nakapangalan ng bawat nakaupo (You couldn’t find her when all celebrities who came had seats with their name on it)?” she said.

“Imagine FAMAS, kung sino-sinong mga hindi naman taga-movie industry eh mga tumatanggap ng kanya-kanyang plaque. Tinatawag sa stage na nakakasilaw ang glitters ng mga gown, wala namang kinalaman sa showbiz. Tapos pinahiya, sinaktan ang isang Eva Darren na talagang isang icon at tumanggap ng FAMAS na totoong FAMAS (Imagine FAMAS, there are those outside the industry who receive their plaques. Called on stage, their gowns glittering bright yet they don’t even belong in showbiz. Then you shamed, hurt one Eva Darren who is truly an icon and who is a recipient of a FAMAS that is a true FAMAS),” she lamented.

For Valencia, no amount of apology can rectify the mistakes of FAMAS as “the damage has been done.”