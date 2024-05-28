Photos

PBBM'S DEPARTURE TO BRUNEI, SINGAPORE

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. delivers his departure speech for his State Visit to Brunei Darussalam and Participation in the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, at Maharlika Presidential Hangar, Villamor Air Base in Pasay City. In his speech, the President reported on the impacts of Typhoon Aghon, affecting several regions, displacing thousands, and causing power outages and flooding. Marcos emphasized coordinated relief efforts, with substantial aid and rescue teams already deployed. Regarding his visit to Brunei, he aims to strengthen bilateral relations and sign agreements in security, tourism, and agriculture. Meanwhile, Marcos' visit to Singapore will include delivering a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue and promoting the Philippines as a prime investment destination. | via Yummie Dingding