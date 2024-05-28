Parks enters Japan B.League free agency

Ray Parks Jr. has officially entered free agency in the Japan B.League after three years with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

The Diamonds made the announcement on social media last Tuesday but reiterated that the Filipino guard is still in talks with the team for another tour of duty.

Parks averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assist in 58 regular season games.

Nagoya made it as far as the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Hiroshima Dragonflies, 1-2, in a best-of-three series.

Parks joins Kiefer (Shiga Lakes) and Thirdy Ravena (San-en NeoPhoenix) AJ Edu (Toyama Grouses), Matthew Wright (Kyoto Hannaryz) and Kai Sotto (Yokohama B-Corsairs) in free agency.