No LWUA takeover of COWD

CAGAYAN De Oro City — The Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) was still awaiting last Monday the Local Water Utilities Authority (LWUA) to implement its resolution taking over the water district as ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

COWD board member Gerry Cano, in a radio interview, said as of Monday no official communication from LWUA to take over and install a new set of director and manager has been received.

“We are still awaiting official communication from LWUA,” he said.

He, however, disclosed that the COWD board has approved a resolution not to recognize the interim management to be installed by LWUA saying they have no arrears and even made advance payment.

Cano said that the board has also terminated the existing contact with Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) after the main supplier cut off the water supply due to supposed unpaid bills.

The termination notice, he said, was contained in the petition for injunction before the Misamis Oriental Regional Trial Court branch 17 which earlier ordered the extension of the Temporary Restraining Order to 3 June.

Cano said the LWUA resolution allows the take over of the interim management of the water district for six months with a set of board of directors and manager.

He said after the LWUA takes over the existing directors and the manager of the COWD will be considered in floating status for the period of six months.

Marcos, during his visit to this province early this month, said that he has already spoken to business tycoon Manny Pangilinan who owns Metro Pacific Water, the company that owns COBI.

The President said he directed the LWUA to study possible management of COWD so that resolution to the water supply situation can be evaluated as soon as possible.

Marcos noted that LWUA could help solve the water supply problem in the province, making it easier to set fair water rates and guaranteeing the water district complies with its duties to suppliers and customers.