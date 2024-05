LATEST

MEAT INSPECTION

WATCH: Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor DV Savellano, together with Anthony Ng, President of North Star Merchant, and the DA- Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS), inspected various meat products at a supermarket in Muñoz, Quezon City on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, to show to the public that there is a sufficient, safe, and affordable supply of meat products in the market. | via Analy Labor