Marcos tells countries to unite amid geopolitical tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the countries to collaborate amid global geopolitical tensions on the back of the changing landscape.

Marcos made the call during his meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in Brunei on Monday, where both leaders vowed to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam.

"The landscape of our region and of the world is changing in fundamental ways. The challenges brought by climate change, environmental degradation, and geopolitical tensions find it necessary for nation-states to cooperate more closely and more effectively," Marcos said.

"I am therefore honored to discuss the state of our countries' relations, as well as exchange views on regional and international developments with the world's longest-reigning current monarch and the longest-serving current head of state," Marcos added.

He also expressed gratitude for Brunei's assistance to the Philippines, particularly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when it donated test kits and vaccines.

Marcos also thanked Brunei for the support given to the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda and Typhoon Odette.

The President further appreciated Brunei's help during the oil crises of the 1970s.

Bolkiah, for his part, emphasized that Marcos's state visit is customary to both Brunei and the Philippines in strengthening the friendship and ties.

"I'm looking forward to further enhancing our friendship in areas of future interest, which I believe will greatly benefit our countries and people," the Sultan told Marcos.

The diplomatic relationship between the Philippines and Brunei has lasted 40 years, beginning on 1 January 1984, when the Philippine Consulate General in Bandar Seri Begawan was upgraded to an Embassy, and the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam was subsequently opened in Makati City.

On 23 February 1984, the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., accompanied by his son Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., traveled to Brunei Darussalam for a state visit to establish diplomatic relations with the Sultanate.